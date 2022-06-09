Technology

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro goes official in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2022, 06:49 pm 2 min read

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro comes with Precision Pen 3 in the box (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has introduced its flagship Android tablet, the Tab P12 Pro, in India. It features an AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. The device comes in a single 8GB/256GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 69,999. It will soon be available in Storm Gray color via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and authorized retail stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's premium tablet market is currently led by Samsung and Apple, but brands like Lenovo are now entering the segment.

The high-end Tab P12 Pro was introduced globally back in September 2021.

With its premium set of features and specifications, the device will take on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Apple iPad Pro in the Indian market.

Design and display The tablet sports a 2K AMOLED screen

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro bears a minimalist design with slim bezels and a top-centered web camera when held horizontally. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The device sports a 12.6-inch 2K (1600x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and 600-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 5.63mm thin and weighs 565g.

Information It has dual cameras on the rear

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro houses dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the device

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device boots Android 11 and draws power from a 10,200mAh battery which has support for 45W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets a JBL-branded quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

Information Lenovo Tab P12 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro bears a price-tag of Rs. 69,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB variant. It will soon be up for grabs via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and authorized retail stores across the country.