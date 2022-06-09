Lenovo Tab P12 Pro goes official in India: Check price
Lenovo has introduced its flagship Android tablet, the Tab P12 Pro, in India. It features an AMOLED display, dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. The device comes in a single 8GB/256GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 69,999. It will soon be available in Storm Gray color via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and authorized retail stores.
- India's premium tablet market is currently led by Samsung and Apple, but brands like Lenovo are now entering the segment.
- The high-end Tab P12 Pro was introduced globally back in September 2021.
- With its premium set of features and specifications, the device will take on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Apple iPad Pro in the Indian market.
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro bears a minimalist design with slim bezels and a top-centered web camera when held horizontally. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup with an LED flash. The device sports a 12.6-inch 2K (1600x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and 600-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 5.63mm thin and weighs 565g.
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro houses dual rear cameras, comprising a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device boots Android 11 and draws power from a 10,200mAh battery which has support for 45W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets a JBL-branded quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos.
In India, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro bears a price-tag of Rs. 69,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB variant. It will soon be up for grabs via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and authorized retail stores across the country.