Technology

Infinix Note 12 5G series launched in India: Check prices

Infinix Note 12 5G series launched in India: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 08, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

The Infinix Note 12 series has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion of up to 2TB (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix has introduced its Note 12 5G series of smartphones in India, namely the 12 5G and 12 Pro 5G. Both the handsets boast an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The 12 5G and 12 Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. They will be available via Flipkart starting July 15.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following the launch of Note 12 4G series back in May, Infinix has now brought the 5G models to compete in India's entry-level 5G segment.

The new devices retain the specifications of their 4G counterparts but get MediaTek's Dimensity series 5G chipset. Furthermore, the Pro variant now flaunts a 108MP primary camera.

With these handsets, Infinix aims to take on POCO, Samsung, and Vivo.

Design and display The handsets feature an AMOLED display

The Note 12 5G and 12 Pro 5G bear a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera arrangement. The handsets sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. They come in Force Black and Snowfall White shades.

Information The Pro model gets a 108MP main camera

The Note 12 5G includes a 50MP (f/1.6) main camera, a 2MP depth snapper, and an AI lens. The 12 Pro 5G features a 108MP (f/1.7) primary shooter and 2MP depth and macro cameras. On the front, the devices have a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC powers the devices

The Note 12 5G and 12 Pro 5G are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, with 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The devices boot Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top. They house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging technology. For connectivity, the handsets have support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Infinix Note 12 series: Pricing and availability

The Note 12 5G bears a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for its lone 6GB/64GB configuration. The Note 12 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999 for its sole 8GB/128GB model. The handsets will be up for grabs via Flipkart from July 15 onward.