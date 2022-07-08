Technology

#DealOfTheDay: POCO X4 Pro 5G available with Rs. 7,000 discount

The POCO X4 Pro 5G can be all yours for just Rs. 15,999. The device is available with massive discount and attractive offers on Flipkart. If you have been planning to grab a 5G handset with power-packed features at an affordable price, this can be the right choice for you. Here's more about the smartphone and the Flipkart deal.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is offered in 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations which are retailing via Flipkart at Rs. 15,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 18,999, respectively. Buyers can avail additional 10% off via Citibank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also providing up to Rs. 12,500 off as part of its smartphone exchange offer.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It enjoys IP53-rated protection. The device boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.12mm thick and weighs 205g.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with MIUI 13 built on top of Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.