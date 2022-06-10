Technology

Samsung Fold 4, Flip 4 will offer swipe-based split-screen function

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 10, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will run on Android 12 (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on August 10 this year. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the foldable smartphones will have a "swipe for split-screen" function. The new feature will make enabling split-screen mode more convenient. It will be possible with a swipe of the finger across the mid-seam.

Context Why does this story matter?

From hardware details or launch timeline, we have been getting a lot of information about Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

Now, we are hearing about some software features. Unlike the previous generation devices, where entering split-screen was not intuitive, this new 'swipe for split-screen' feature sounds like a useful addition.

Display The handsets will feature a 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have an inward-folding, book-like design, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will sport a clamshell-like design. The former will bear a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter will pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.1-inch cover display.

Cameras Galaxy Z Fold 4 will boast a 50MP main camera

The Fold 4 will flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it will sport a 16MP under-display snapper and a 10MP camera on the outside. The Flip 4 will feature a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP selfie shooter inside the main screen's punch-hole cut-out.

Internals They will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will draw juice from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The former will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging, while the latter will house a 3,700mAh battery with 25W wired and 10W wireless fast-charging. They will run on Android 12-based One UI.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to carry a starting price-tag of $999 (around Rs. 77,800), while the Fold 4 could start at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.40 lakh). They are said to make their debut on August 10.