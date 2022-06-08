Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4's prices tipped

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 08, 2022, 03:45 pm 2 min read

Samsung may introduce its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sometime in August this year. In the latest development, SamMobile has leaked the storage variants and prices of the upcoming foldable smartphones. The Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be offered in new, top-tier 1TB and 512GB storage variants that may cost $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,400) and $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500), respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung is currently the undisputed leader in the foldable smartphone market. The Fold 3 and Flip 3 received a good response globally.

Now, as mobile apps are growing in size, images and videos are taking more storage space than ever before, and memory card slots are no more on offer, it makes sense for companies to provide more built-in storage on their premium smartphones.

Design and display The smartphones could have a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may pack a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 could bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display on the outside. They are likely to have flatter side rails and IP67 water resistance.

Cameras Fold 4 could get a 16MP under-display camera

The Fold 4 will get a triple rear camera setup, that may include a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it may feature a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP shooter on the outside. Th Flip 4 may sport dual 12MP cameras on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera housed in the notch of the main screen.

Internals The devices will run on Android 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are likely to be backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The former will offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The latter will have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handsets should boot Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

Information Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's top-of-the-line model is likely to launch at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,400). On the other hand, the Flip 4 could start at $999 (roughly Rs. 77,700) and go up to $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,500) for its top-tier variant. (Source: SamMobile)