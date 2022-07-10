Technology

Nothing phone (1): Price and everything we know so far

Nothing phone (1): Price and everything we know so far

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 10, 2022, 10:49 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) rear panel will have five LED strips (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing is about to launch its first smartphone, the phone (1), on Tuesday (July 12). There is a lot of hype behind this maiden handset from OnePlus founder Carl Pei's new venture. We already know a lot about the phone, courtesy of several leaks and official confirmations. Now, let's take a look at everything about the phone (1) we are aware of so far.

Design and Display The phone will feature a 120Hz OLED display

Nothing phone (1) will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, an aluminium frame, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. The standout feature will be the Glyph Interface at the back, which reportedly has over 900 LEDs and shows charging percentage, call notifications, and wireless charging engagements. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Glyph Interface The LED light strips will sync with customized ringtones

The users will be able to control and customize the Glyph Interface in Nothing phone (1) from the menu. You can set up a customized ringtone for an individual. The light strips will sync with the ringtone. It also has a Flip-to-Glyph feature that will work when the phone is flipped. Users will be able to schedule the interface to turn on or off.

Information It will boast a 50MP main camera

Nothing phone (1) will flaunt a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide lens. It will sport a 16MP front-facing snapper. The device will be capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps via the main camera.

Internals The smartphone will support wireless, reverse wireless charging

The Nothing phone (1) will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based in-house Nothing OS. It is said to house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Pocket-pinch Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

Nothing phone (1) is expected to start at €470 (around Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB/128GB model and go up to €550 (roughly Rs. 44,400) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will be offered in Black and White color options. In India, the phone is available for pre-booking for Rs. 2,000. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart.