Nothing phone (1) under-display fingerprint scanner confirmed: Check top features

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 07, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) will support 120Hz refresh rate (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing has revealed that its maiden device, the phone (1), will feature an under-display fingerprint scanner. The feature has been confirmed via the brand's TikTok handle and brought into highlight by tipster Mukul Sharma. The phone is all set to debut on July 12 via a live event where the company may also announce a new version of its ear (1) TWS earbuds.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the device's chipset was revealed, Nothing phone (1) has been regarded as "another upcoming mid-ranger."

However, with a modern design, unique LED layout on the rear, and new-age features such as an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the device is trying to set itself apart from the crowd.

It is unclear if Nothing has opted for an optical fingerprint scanner or an ultrasonic one.

Design and display The handset will sport an OLED screen

The Nothing phone (1) will have a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, an aluminium frame, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the device will flaunt a transparent panel with a dual camera arrangement and customizable LED strips. It is tipped to arrive in White and Black shades. The handset will boast a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Information It will record 4K videos at 60fps via primary camera

Nothing phone (1)'s rear camera setup will include a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. It will feature a 16MP front-facing camera. The device will be capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps via the main camera.

Internals The device will support wireless and reverse wireless charging

The Nothing phone (1) will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. It could house a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The Nothing phone (1) is tipped to start at $397 (nearly Rs. 31,450) for its base 8GB/128GB variant. It may cost $419 (roughly Rs. 33,200) and $456 (around Rs. 36,100) for the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively.