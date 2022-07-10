Technology

This Indian scientist is recreating Sun's nuclear fusion on Earth

Sun's core is sizzling at around 15,000,000-degree celsius (Photo credit: NASA)

A group of plasma researchers may have the answer to humanity's prayer for a greener source of energy. And, Sejal Shah, an Indian scientist at the Institute of Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar, is part of that team. Shah and her colleagues are trying to recreate what the Sun and zillions of other stars do every day: release vast amounts of energy.

Why does this story matter?

Human beings are more dependent than ever on energy. A technologically advanced society like ours requires a vast amount of energy.

However, our trusted source, fossil fuels, is not so trusted anymore. The unbridled use of fossil fuels has almost brought the planet to its knees.

Before time runs out, we need to find alternatives and Shah is doing just that.

What is the need for an alternative source of energy?

Fossil fuels have been the force behind humanity's development since the industrial revolution. However, we have been paying a hefty price for the benefits we reaped. The greenhouse gases emitted by fossil fuels have been adversely impacting the climate of our planet. Add to that, the impending end to the fossil fuel reserves. These factors call for a greener energy source.

What happens at Sun's core?

Sun and other stars are enormous energy sources. They are formed when hydrogen gas lumps together at high temperatures. The temperature at the core of stars is around 15,000,000 degrees Celsius. At this high temperature, hydrogen atoms lose electrons and turn into an ionized state of matter called plasma. The remaining nuclei then collide to form helium gas. This process is called nuclear fusion.

Tokamaks are used to store plasma, facilitate nuclear reaction

To recreate nuclear fusion on Earth, first, we need to find ways to reach the necessary high temperatures for atoms to collide. Secondly, plasma needs to be created and held in labs for the nuclei to collide. Special devices called tokamaks are used by scientists to hold plasma and facilitate nuclear reactions. The aim is to produce more energy than what the tokamaks consume.

Shah is working on recreating nuclear fusion

Shah is part of an international consortium of plasma researchers who are trying to create the world's largest nuclear fusion experiment called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). The team is working on recreating the nuclear fusion that happens at the core of the Sun and other stars. Notably, fusion energy is free from harmful gases and is more sustainable than fossil fuels.

She studies how fast-moving neutrons affects insulator material in reactor

As part of ITER, Shah, who hails from a small town in Gujarat, designs and builds a vital component that embeds the tokamak at ITER with attributes such as ultra-high vacuum and electrical interface. She is also working on understanding the effect of fast-moving neutrons from the fusion reactor on different insulator materials used in the components of the reactor.