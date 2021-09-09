Largest known Triceratops dinosaur skeleton goes under auction in October

Largest known Triceratops dinosaur skeleton goes under the hammer in October

The reconstructed skeleton of a 66 million-year-old Triceratops dinosaur could soon belong to a passionate enthusiast ready to part with around €1.2 million (roughly $1.4 million). The fossil, nicknamed Big John, has been put on display before it goes under the hammer on October 21 at a Paris auction house. Here's everything you should know about this remarkable archaeological find.

Big John roamed South Dakota region 66 million years ago

Big John is a colossal dinosaur that, 66 million years ago, reportedly roamed the regions now known as South Dakota in the United States. Paleontologists uncovered the first pieces of this fossil in May 2014. Over a year later, 60% of Big John's skeleton was found, including a near-complete skull. Measuring 8 meters long, Big John is the biggest Triceratops ever unearthed.

This is one of the few near-complete Triceratops skull specimens

The paleontologist who presided over the Big John's reconstitution, Iacopo Briano, was reportedly quoted as saying, "It's a masterpiece. There are quite a few Triceratops skulls around in the world, but very few of them are almost complete." The 75% completeness of Big John's skull is one of the highlights of his fossil and should fetch a pretty penny in and of itself.

Big John's horns can withstand 16 tons of pressure

Big John's remarkable skull (pictured alongside) measures 2.62 meters long and 2 meters wide. The two largest horns are 1.1 meters long and over 30 centimeters wide at their base. The horns are reportedly capable of withstanding 16 tons of pressure. That strength is probably a major reason why the fossil survived intact for several million years under layers of Earth.

200+ bones were assembled by experts in Italy

Over 200 bones beside the humongous skull were painstakingly pieced together. The fossilized remains recovered thus far tip the scales at over 700 kilograms. The Guardian reported that the reassembly was carried out in Italy at the Zoic workshop that specializes in restoring prehistoric skeletons. According to the Drouot auction house, 10 bidders from around the world would consider buying Big John's skeleton.

Big John had a distinct laceration on his neck

Big John reportedly had an eventful life. A laceration in his collar is telling of an altercation with another Triceratops, probably for territorial defense or the courtship of a mate. Although certainly not one of the largest to roam the Earth, Triceratops was a formidable opponent for others with a collared skull and three attacking horns spelling danger with chilling clarity.

High-value auctions disappoint institutions, privatize natural history preservation

Yes, dinosaur skeletons going under the hammer are rare but Big John isn't the first. Experts claim the craze surrounding dinosaur skeletons remains high and is driving prices up, much to the chagrin of museums and research centers struggling to raise funds. The higher prices put these artifacts within the reach of only the richest individuals and bestow natural history preservation in private hands.

Expecting Big John to fetch millions at auction isn't unrealistic

Expecting Big John to fetch $1.4 million seems reasonable considering that one of the world's most complete Tyrannosaurus rex (T-Rex) skulls fetched a whopping $31.8 million at auction last year. This set a record for the highest price paid for a fossil. Big John can be viewed between September 16 and October 15 at 13, Rue Des Archives in the Marais district of Paris.