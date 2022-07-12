Technology

Nothing Phone (1) launched at Rs. 33,000: Check specifications, availability

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 12, 2022, 09:25 pm 2 min read

Nothing Phone (1) comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing's debut smartphone, the Phone (1) is finally here. In India, the handset starts at Rs. 32,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a 120Hz OLED display, dual 50MP rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with wired and wireless charging support.

Design and display The device comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim and symmetrical bezels, an aluminium frame, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it features over 900 LEDs to showcase charging status, call notifications, and more via Glyph Interface. The handset boasts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Use cases The rear LEDs flash in sync with built-in ringtones

The Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone (1) can be accessed via Settings. A user can set a customized ringtone for every individual, with respect to which the light strips flash. The device also comes with a Flip-to-Glyph feature that works when the phone has been flipped downward. The LEDs can also be turned on to provide extra light when shooting in the dark.

Information It houses a 50MP main camera

The Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement that comprises a 50MP primary snapper with OIS and EIS support, and a 50MP, 114-degree ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 778G+ SoC powers the device

The Nothing Phone (1) draws power from a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Nothing OS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Nothing Phone (1): Pricing and availability

Nothing Phone (1) comes in White and Black shades. In India, the handset costs Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models are priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. It will go on sale via Flipkart from July 21 onward at 7pm. Those who pre-ordered will get Rs. 3,000 off, including Rs. 2,000 discount via HDFC cards.