Technology

Vivo Y22, with 50MP main camera, launched at Rs. 14,500

Vivo Y22, with 50MP main camera, launched at Rs. 14,500

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 13, 2022, 12:22 pm 2 min read

The Vivo Y22 comes in two color variants

Vivo has introduced yet another mid-range smartphone in India, called the Vivo Y22. The device has a dust and water-resistant body, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in Starlit Blue and Metaverse Green colors. It is available for purchase starting at Rs. 14,499 for its base 4GB/64GB version.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's latest Y-series smartphone is aimed at first-time buyers looking for a device with run-of-the-mill features.

The handset goes against the POCO M5, Redmi 11 Prime, Note 11 SE, and other smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15,000 range.

It is unlikely to garner attention because at this price-point, buyers can get 5G handsets such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, etc.

Design and display The device offers 530-nits of peak brightness

The Vivo Y22 sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It gets IP54-rated dust and water-resistant body. The handset bears a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 530-nits of maximum brightness, 70% NTSC color gamut, and 89.67% screen-to-body ratio. It is 8.38mm thick and weighs 190g.

Information It gets a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Vivo Y22 sports a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Under the hood, the Vivo Y22 packs a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y22: Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y22 is currently available for purchase in a 4GB/64GB configuration, which is priced at Rs. 14,499. It is up for grabs via Vivo India's e-store and offline retail channels. The pricing for the 6GB/128GB version will be announced soon.

Poll Which recently launched sub-Rs. 15,000 smartphone would you pick?