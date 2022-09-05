Technology

POCO M5, with 50MP primary camera, launched at Rs. 12,500

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 05, 2022, 07:03 pm 3 min read

The POCO M5 is offered in three colorways (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has introduced the M5 as its latest budget smartphone in India and globally. The handset offers a 90Hz LCD screen, a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device bears a starting price tag of Rs. 12,499 for its base 4GB/64GB configuration. It will be up for grabs starting September 13 via Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

After introducing its premium smartphone, the F4 5G, POCO has shifted its focus on the budget segment in India.

The M5 is the brand's latest M-series handset with a premium leather-like finish, multiple cameras, a gaming-centric processor, and a long-lasting battery.

The device aims to take on the budget offerings from Samsung, TECNO, Infinix, and OPPO. It has scored 3,78,436 points in the AnTuTu V9.

Design and display The device offers a 240Hz touch response rate

The POCO M5 features a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a leather-like monotone panel with a full-width blacked-out camera bump. The device packs a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Icy Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black colors.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The POCO M5 offers a triple rear camera arrangement comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the handset features an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO M5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 for POCO. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, the smartphone includes dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, IR Blaster, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch POCO M5: Price and availability

The POCO M5 is priced at Rs. 12,499 and Rs. 14,499 for its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively. It will go on sale during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale which starts September 13 at 1pm. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders can get Rs. 1,500 instant discount while the first 10,000 buyers will get 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.

Key features POCO M5s has been introduced globally starting at $207

The POCO M5s is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. The device bears a centrally-aligned punch-hole and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Information It offers a 64MP primary camera

The POCO M5s sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera.