Redmi A1, 11 Prime series launched in India: Check pricing

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 06, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

The new Redmi models are powered by MediaTek chipsets

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its latest budget smartphones in India. The Redmi A1 bears a price tag of Rs. 6,499 for its sole 2GB/32GB configuration. The Redmi 11 Prime and its 5G counterpart start at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively. All three MediaTek chipset-powered devices will be up for grabs starting September 9 via the official stores, Amazon, and partner channels.

Smartphone #1 Redmi A1

The Redmi A1 bears a waterdrop notch design. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixel) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. It boots the Android 12 Go Edition, meaning it offers a clean Android experience.

Information It has an 8MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Redmi A1 features an 8MP (f/2.0) main shooter and an unspecified depth camera. For selfies, the handset gets a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Smartphone #2 Redmi 11 Prime

The Redmi 11 Prime sports a waterdrop notch design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device boasts a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging.

Information It offers a 50MP primary camera

The Redmi 11 Prime includes a triple camera setup, which consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, and two 2MP (f/2.4) depth and macro sensors. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Smartphone #3 Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It offers a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging. It also supports up to 8GB Virtual RAM.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP ( f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls.

Information What are the color options available for these smartphones?

The Redmi A1 is available in Classic Black, Light Green, and Light Blue trims. The Redmi 11 Prime is offered in Flashy Black, Peppy Purple, and Playful Green colors. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black shades.

Pocket-pinch Redmi A1, 11 Prime series: Pricing and availability

The Redmi A1 is priced at Rs. 6,499 for the sole 2GB/32GB variant. The Redmi 11 Prime bears a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB configuration. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G costs Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB trims, respectively. Buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 discount via ICICI Bank credit cards