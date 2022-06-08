OPPO K10 5G launched in India: Check price and specifications
OPPO has launched the K10 5G model as its latest mid-ranger in India. As for the key highlights, the smartphone features an LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and 33W fast-charging. The device is priced at Rs. 17,499 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration which will retail via Flipkart from June 15 at 12pm onward.
- OPPO's presence in India is rapidly increasing, with the brand now accounting for nearly 11% of the market share.
- The India-specific K10 5G differs from its Chinese counterpart. It is more of a re-badged version of the A77 5G which was unveiled in Thailand recently.
- The device joins its 4G sibling and aims to compete with rivals from Samsung and Xiaomi.
OPPO K10 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses dual cameras with dual LEDs. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Ocean Blue and Midnight Black shades. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.99mm thick and weighs around 190g.
OPPO K10 5G flaunts a dual rear camera module, that includes a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera.
OPPO K10 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
OPPO K10 5G bears a price-tag of Rs. 17,499 for its 8GB/128GB single configuration. It will be available via Flipkart from June 15 at 12pm onward.