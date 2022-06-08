Technology

OPPO K10 5G launched in India: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 08, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

OPPO K10 5G offers 5GB of Virtual RAM (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has launched the K10 5G model as its latest mid-ranger in India. As for the key highlights, the smartphone features an LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and 33W fast-charging. The device is priced at Rs. 17,499 for its sole 8GB/128GB configuration which will retail via Flipkart from June 15 at 12pm onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO's presence in India is rapidly increasing, with the brand now accounting for nearly 11% of the market share.

The India-specific K10 5G differs from its Chinese counterpart. It is more of a re-badged version of the A77 5G which was unveiled in Thailand recently.

The device joins its 4G sibling and aims to compete with rivals from Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The smartphone has a 90Hz LCD display

OPPO K10 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses dual cameras with dual LEDs. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Ocean Blue and Midnight Black shades. Dimensions-wise, it measures 7.99mm thick and weighs around 190g.

Information It has a 50MP primary camera

OPPO K10 5G flaunts a dual rear camera module, that includes a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC fuels the device

OPPO K10 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO K10 5G: Pricing and availability

OPPO K10 5G bears a price-tag of Rs. 17,499 for its 8GB/128GB single configuration. It will be available via Flipkart from June 15 at 12pm onward.