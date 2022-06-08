Technology

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 PC launched in India: Check price

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 packs dual 5W speakers from JBL Harman (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has introduced the Yoga AIO 7 as its latest desktop PC in India. As for the key highlights, it features a 4K touch display, AMD Ryzen 7 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The PC is priced at Rs. 1.72 lakh for its Cloud Gray color variant. It is available via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Lenovo's offline stores.

Lenovo has added another desktop PC to its portfolio in order to compete with rivals such as HP and Dell.

The Yoga AIO 7 is claimed to be the world's first all-in-one desktop with a 27-inch 4K touch display and 100% sRGB color support.

It is designed to provide hands-free functionality and is aimed at creators as well as gamers.

Design and display The desktop has an adjustable hinge

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 features a minimalist design with three border-less sides. It has a rotatable display with an ergonomic hinge to tilt, turn, and adjust the height. The desktop sports a 27.0-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) touch display with 360-nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut. It is available in a single Cloud Gray color variant.

Information It has support for HDMI port

For I/O ports, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 has a Type-C 3.2 (Generation 2) port, a Type-A 3.2 (Generation 2) port, two Type-A 3.1 (Generation 2) slots, an HDMI port, and an audio jack, among others. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The device is backed by AMD Ryzen 7 processor

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H chipset, paired with 8GB of Radeon RX6600M graphics card. It boots Windows 11 Home, and packs 8GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. The desktop PC is equipped with dual 5W speakers from JBL Harman, a detachable 5MP camera for video calls, and dual microphones.

Information Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: Pricing and availability

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is priced at Rs. 1.72 lakh in India. It is currently available via Lenovo.com and Amazon. It will also retail through Lenovo's offline stores in the country in the coming days.