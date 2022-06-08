Technology

Infinix INBook X1 Slim launching in India on June 15

Infinix INBook X1 Slim could be a rebranded INBook X2. Representative image. (Photo credit: Infinix)

Infinix is gearing up to launch its INBook X1 Slim laptop in India on June 15. It measures 14.88mm in thickness and weighs 1.21kg which, according to the brand, makes it the lightest and thinnest laptop in its segment. The laptop will be offered in Red, Green, Blue, and Gray color options. It is likely to be sold via Flipkart.

Infinix has now joined the race to bring the slimmest laptop to the market. The INBook X1 Slim will join the brand's INBook X1 series, which was launched in India in December 2021.

It is touted to have several segment-leading features and aims to disrupt the affordable laptop segment.

Notably, it could be a rebranded INBook X2 that was launched globally earlier this year.

Design and display The laptop could bear a 14-inch LCD screen

Infinix INBook X1 Slim will feature a sleek design with an all-metal body, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. The laptop is expected to have a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1020 pixels) LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. It will be offered in four color options: Red, Green, Blue, and Gray.

Internals It may feature up to Intel Core i7 processor

Infinix INBook X1 Slim could arrive with Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 chipset options, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Windows 11 Home and may house a 50Wh battery with fast-charging support. I/O ports should include Type-C slots, USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

Information Infinix INBook X1 Slim: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Infinix INBook X1 Slim will be revealed at the time of its launch in India on June 15. It is expected to start at around Rs. 40,000.