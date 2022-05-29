Technology

CUBOT Pocket with 4-inch QHD+ display and NFC goes official

CUBOT Pocket with 4-inch QHD+ display and NFC goes official

Written by Athik Saleh May 29, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

CUBOT Pocket has dual Nano SIM card slots (Photo credit: CUBOT)

CUBOT has expanded its compact phone range by launching its new "Pocket" handset in the US. This 4.0-inch device is the latest introduction to the company's Mini-series. The phone is lightweight and small, making it easy to carry around. As for the key highlights, it features a QHD+ display, a UNISOC Tiger T310 chip, a 3,000mAh battery, and NFC support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smartphones with big screens have become the norm nowadays. In the midst of this, CUBOT has played a trump card: a 4-inch phone with a QHD+ display and a design that takes us back.

Don't let the Pocket's small size fool you. The company has made sure to not compromise on the user experience and quality while making the device small and light.

Display The handset has a retro design with thick metal edges

The CUBOT Pocket features a retro design with a V-shaped metal strip on a textured rear panel, colored metal edges, a wide slit, and a punch-hole cut-out. It also has thick bezels, and Face ID for secure biometric verification. The phone bears a 4.0-inch QHD+ display and is 12.5mm thick. It is offered in Black, Black with Red, and Green with Gold color options.

Information The device sports a 16MP main camera

The CUBOT Pocket smartphone is equipped with a sole 16MP camera on the rear. Meanwhile, on the front, the device sports a 5MP snapper for taking selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery

The CUBOT Pocket is powered by a UNISOC Tiger T310 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 3,000mAh battery. Despite its small stature, the phone has NFC support. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, OTG, Quad Navigation, and a Type-C port.

Information CUBOT Pocket: Pricing and availability

In the US, the CUBOT Pocket smartphone reportedly carries a price tag of $199 (around Rs. 15,500) as per an AliExpress listing for the sole 4GB/64GB storage variant. Global sales of the handset will begin from June 27 onward.