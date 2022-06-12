Technology

ZTE Blade A52 and A72 go official: Check prices

ZTE Blade A52 and A72 go official: Check prices

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 12, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

ZTE Blade A52 houses a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: ZTE)

ZTE has announced two Blade series handsets, called the Blade A52 and A72, in Malaysia. They have an attractive design and offer a bevy of features. The affordable prices at which they are retailed make them even more attractive. As for the highlights, they feature a Full View HD+ display, a triple rear camera unit, and an octa-core UNISOC chipset.

Context Why does this story matter?

ZTE re-entered the Malaysian market with the Blade V40 Vita last month. The company has now announced two even cheaper options in the country.

The Blade A72 is the successor to the A71, while the A52 succeeds the A51. However, the prices of the handsets are no indication of the features they pack.

They will attract those looking for feature-packed and affordable handsets.

Display The Blade A72 features a 90Hz HD+ display

The ZTE Blade A52 and A72 have a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and rear-mounted and side-mounted fingerprint readers, respectively. The former bears a 6.52-inch Full View HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the latter packs a 6.74-inch Full View HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dimensions-wise, the phones are 9.4mm thick and weigh 213.9g.

Information The handsets have a 13MP main camera

The ZTE Blade A52 and A72 are equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP main shooter and two 2MP sensors. On the front, they sport a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals They draw power from a UNISOC chip

The ZTE Blade A52 and A72 are powered by a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The former packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging, while the latter houses a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. They run on Android 11-based MiFovor 11 and support 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Pocket-pinch ZTE Blade A52 and A72: Pricing and availability

The ZTE Blade A52 is priced at RM399 (around Rs. 7,000) for the sole 2GB/64GB model. The A72 carries a price tag of RM499 (roughly Rs. 8,800) for the 3GB/64GB variant. The former is available in Space Gray and Silk Gold colors, while the latter is offered in Sky Blue and Space Gray shades. They're available for purchase via Shopee and Lazada in Malaysia.