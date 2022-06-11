Technology

TECNO POVA 3 previewed on Amazon India: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 11, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

TECNO POVA 3 supports 4D Vibration and Z-Axis Linear Motor (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is gearing up to introduce POVA 3 as its latest smartphone in India. In the latest development, Amazon has activated a microsite for the handset, revealing its design and key specifications. The India-specific model will seemingly have a similar set of specifications and features as the model that had debuted last month in the Philippines.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is aggressively expanding its presence in the Indian as well as the global smartphone market.

The POVA 3 is an interesting package. It comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery, virtual RAM, a high refresh rate screen, and triple rear cameras. However, the two-year-old MediaTek chipset may turn off buyers.

In India, the POVA 3 will rival budget offerings from Samsung, OPPO, and Motorola.

Design and display The handset offers a 90Hz LCD display

TECNO POVA 3 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a vertically-housed triple camera setup. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It comes in Tech Silver, Eco Black, and Electric Blue shades.

Information It has an 8MP selfie shooter

TECNO POVA 3 houses triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.79) primary shooter and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G88 SoC fuels the device

TECNO POVA 3 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of Virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based HiOS and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO POVA 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the TECNO POVA 3 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. The handset may start at around Rs. 11,000 in the country.