TECNO POVA 3 previewed on Amazon India: Check expected price
TECNO is gearing up to introduce POVA 3 as its latest smartphone in India. In the latest development, Amazon has activated a microsite for the handset, revealing its design and key specifications. The India-specific model will seemingly have a similar set of specifications and features as the model that had debuted last month in the Philippines.
- TECNO is aggressively expanding its presence in the Indian as well as the global smartphone market.
- The POVA 3 is an interesting package. It comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery, virtual RAM, a high refresh rate screen, and triple rear cameras. However, the two-year-old MediaTek chipset may turn off buyers.
- In India, the POVA 3 will rival budget offerings from Samsung, OPPO, and Motorola.
TECNO POVA 3 features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a vertically-housed triple camera setup. The handset sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It comes in Tech Silver, Eco Black, and Electric Blue shades.
TECNO POVA 3 houses triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.79) primary shooter and 2MP macro as well as depth sensors. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
TECNO POVA 3 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM, 5GB of Virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based HiOS and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The pricing and availability details of the TECNO POVA 3 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. The handset may start at around Rs. 11,000 in the country.