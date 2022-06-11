Technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets camera improvements via June update

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 11, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Galaxy S22 Ultra measures 8.9mm in thickness and weighs 228g (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced a new update for its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The firmware update brings in several improvements to the device's camera setup and optimizes memory for video recording. It provides natural sharpness with improved contrast, rectifies one-time stopping issue during single-take shooting, and improves portrait mode performance as well as AWB algorithm for better capturing of white shade.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was released back in February this year as the top-tier model in the S22 series.

It has one of the most advanced camera setups in its segment with a DxOMark camera score of 131.

The latest update focuses on improving several parameters such as contrast, sharpness, and white balance for a better photography experience.

The June 2022 update for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in South Korea carries version number - AVF1 and has a file size of 1.7GB. We expect a wider rollout to happen in the coming days. To check manually, go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The phone offers 1,750-nits of peak brightness

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a punch-hole cut-out at the top-center with slim bezels, curved edges, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and built-in S Pen. It gets an IP68-rated body and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The handset offers a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The device provides a 108MP main camera

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a quad camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 40MP (f/2.2) shooter for selfies and video calling.

Internals The handset is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It boots Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging and 15W wireless fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.