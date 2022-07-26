Technology

Best smartphones for content creators, designers, photographers, and game streamers

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 26, 2022, 05:40 pm 4 min read

Top five smartphones for creative individuals

From content creators and designers to photographers and cinematographers, a vast number of creative individuals are relying on smartphones nowadays because of all the advanced features you get in modern-day handheld devices. If you're one of these folks and looking to get a new smartphone to enhance your productivity and creativity, these options should serve you well.

Phone #1 Xperia 1 IV: Best for musicians

The Sony Xperia 1 IV comes with a 6.5-inch 4K (1644x3840 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated with 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. The device gets full-stage stereo speakers with 360 Reality, High-Res and Dolby Audio, and supports sound recording via Music Pro.

In the rear camera department, the Xperia 1 IV includes a 12MP (f/1.7, OIS) main camera, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP (f/2.3-2.8) telephoto snapper, and a ToF sensor. On the front, the phone has a 12MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Phone #2 Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Perfect for photographers

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra features a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LPTO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The handset is fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It houses a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired as well as 50W wireless fast-charging.

The 12S Ultra has a LEICA-engineered rear camera arrangement which includes a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera with a Sony IMX989 1.0-inch sensor, 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP ( f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Best suited for designers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 bears an inward folding design with stylus support. The smartphone has a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) AMOLED cover screen, both with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the device, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's rear camera setup sports a 12MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.2) camera on the cover screen.

Phone #4 iPhone 13 Pro Max: Excellent device for cinematographers

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a wide display notch for the Face ID setup, an IP68-rated build quality, and Ceramic Shield protection. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by an A15 Bionic chip, paired with 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB, and a 4,352mAh battery with 20W charging.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 12MP (f/1.5) primary camera, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Up front, it gets a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The smartphone also features Cinematic video mode and macro photography.

Phone #5 ASUS ROG Phone 6: Ideal for those who stream games

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448pixels) AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, mated with 18GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The handset packs sophisticated thermal setup for 360-degree cooling, an X-Haptic Vibration system, and a built-in Adreno panel for GPU customization.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro's rear camera arrangement has a 50MP (f/1.9) main shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 12MP front-facing camera.