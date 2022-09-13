Technology

Realme Narzo 50i Prime debuts in India at Rs. 8,000

Realme Narzo 50i Prime debuts in India at Rs. 8,000

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 13, 2022, 03:56 pm 2 min read

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime offers 1TB of expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot

Realme has introduced its latest budget smartphone in India, called the Narzo 50i Prime. The device is offered in Dark Blue and Mint Green colors. It comes in 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations which cost Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. The handset will be available for purchase from offline stores, Amazon, and the brand's official e-store starting September 23.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is flooding the Indian budget smartphone market with its latest offerings, one after another.

The company's latest budget smartphone under the Narzo branding aims to attract potential buyers with its affordable price tag.

The device comes with run-of-the-mill specifications. However, its quirky light design, expandable storage, and long-lasting battery may appeal to some first-time buyers in the country.

Design and display The handset offers 400-nits of peak brightness

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime bears a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it sports a 'stage light design with ridged texture.' The device boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 400-nits of peak brightness, and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Information It has an 8MP rear camera

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime offers a single rear camera consisting of an 8MP (f/2.0) sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is powered by a UNISOC T612 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset boots Android 11-based Realme UI R edition. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 for its 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB configurations, respectively. The device comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green shades. It will be up for grabs starting September 23.