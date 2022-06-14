Technology

Coolpad Cool 20s debuts with 50MP main camera: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 14, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Coolpad Cool 20s comes in three colorways (Photo credit: Coolpad)

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad has introduced the new Cool 20s model in its home country. As for the key highlights, the handset bears an LCD display, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is currently available for pre-order starting at CNY 999 (nearly Rs. 11,600) and will go on sale from June 17 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Coolpad has released its latest device in the Cool 20 series. The new Cool 20s sits between the vanilla Cool 20 and the Cool 20 Pro, which had debuted last year.

It is aimed at first-time buyers looking for an affordable 5G handset with run-of-the-mill features. The device primarily competes against entry-level smartphones from OPPO, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

Design and display The handset sports a 90Hz LCD display

The Coolpad Cool 20s features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a dual camera unit with an LED flash. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Firefly Black, Moon Shadow White, and Azure Blue colors.

Information It offers a 50MP main camera

The Coolpad Cool 20s is equipped with dual rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the device

The Coolpad Cool 20s draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based CoolOS 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 18W charging. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Coolpad Cool 20s: Pricing and availability

The Coolpad Cool 20s bears a starting price-tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600) for its base configuration. The handset is currently available for pre-order in China and will be available for purchase from June 17.