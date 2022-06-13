Technology

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV launched in India: Check price

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 13, 2022, 06:31 pm 2 min read

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with built-in Bixby and Alexa voice assistance (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has introduced Crystal 4K Neo (2022) as its latest smart TV in India. It boots Tizen OS and features a Crystal Processor 4K chip, a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Digital Plus, and support for Bixby and Alexa. The smart TV is priced at Rs. 35,990 for the 43-inch model, which is up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's official store.

Context Why does this story matter?

Samsung continues to strengthen its presence in the mid-tier smart TV segment of India to take on brands such as LG and Sony.

The latest smart TV focuses on allowing users to upgrade from their standard TVs to an in-home entertainment device with new-age features.

It also comes with a PC Mode which transforms the smart TV into a computer monitor.

Design and display The smart TV has a sleek design

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo (2022) smart TV features a sleek design with thin bezels on three sides. It comes with a 43-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD display with a 50Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The television supports PurColor technology, Motion Xcelerator, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, and Color Mapping for enhancing the picture quality.

Internals A Crystal Processor 4K chip powers the device

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo (2022) smart TV is powered by Crystal Processor 4K chip and boots Tizen OS. It comes with Bixby and Alexa. The smart TV is equipped with a 20W speaker setup with Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound. For I/O, it has an Ethernet port, three HDMI slots, and one USB port. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth.

Information Samsung Crystal 4K Neo (2022): Pricing and availability

The 43-inch Samsung Crystal 4K Neo (2022) smart TV is retailing in India via Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung's official store. It bears a price-tag of Rs. 35,990 in the country.