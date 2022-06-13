Technology

Samsung Smart Monitor M8, with 4K display, launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 13, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

The Smart Monitor M8 measures 11.4mm in thickness (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has launched the Smart Monitor M8 in India. The device features a 32-inch 4K display, a detachable wireless SlimFit Camera, and two built-in 5W speakers. It boots Tizen OS and supports Smart Hub functionality to access video-on-demand (VoD) platforms and connect with other smart devices. It is available for pre-booking at Rs. 59,999 and will go on sale from June 15 onward.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 was unveiled globally at the beginning of this year.

The brand claims it to be the "world's first smart monitor" that boots Tizen OS, implying it can function as a stand-alone computer for light tasks.

Upon pre-booking, Indian buyers can avail Rs. 5,000 discount on the device, along with free Galaxy Buds 2 and a smart wireless keyboard.

Design and display The device offers a 4K LCD screen

The Smart Monitor M8 features a minimalist design with ultra-thin bezels and a height-adjustable stand to set it at an ideal position. It also comes with a magnetic and detachable wireless SlimFit Camera with a 1080p resolution. The device flaunts a 32-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

Internals The monitor boots Tizen operating system

The Smart Monitor M8 boots Tizen OS and packs two built-in 5W speakers. It is also equipped with a built-in Video Call application, Smart Things Hub, Far-Field Voice microphone with Always-on Voice function, and support for Samsung Bixby as well as Amazon Alexa. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Smart Monitor M8: Pricing and availability

The Smart Monitor M8 is currently available for pre-order via the company's official e-store at Rs. 59,999. It comes in Sunset Pink and Spring Green colors. It will be up for grabs from June 15 onward via Samsung Shop, Amazon, and leading retail outlets. The brand will introduce Daylight Blue and Warm White color variants of the device later this year.