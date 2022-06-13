Technology

Ahead of launch, POCO F4 5G's price in India leaked

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 13, 2022, 04:24 pm 2 min read

The POCO F4 5G will be equipped with a LiquidCool 2.0 heat-dissipation system. Representative image (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

POCO may soon announce the launch date for its F4 5G smartphone in India and other markets. In the latest development, the price of the device has surfaced online. It is tipped to cost Rs. 26,999 in India and will sell for Rs. 23,999, including the bank offers. Its global price would be $459 (nearly Rs. 35,800), according to an authorized retailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

From the moment it was announced for launch in India and global markets, the POCO F4 5G has been the subject of leaks and rumors.

The device's processor has already been confirmed, and if the leaked price comes out to be true, it will be the most affordable Snapdragon 870-powered phone in India.

Here, this rebranded Redmi K40s will rival the iQOO Neo 6.

Design and display The handset is expected to boast a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The POCO F4 5G will likely bear a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house triple cameras with an LED flash. The device is said to offer a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It could get a 64MP main camera

The POCO F4 5G is expected to house a triple rear camera setup that may include a 64MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it is tipped to sport a 20MP selfie shooter.

Internals The device will pack up to 12GB of RAM

The POCO F4 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will also offer built-in liquid cooling system dubbed 'LiquidCool 2.0' for heat dissipation. The handset will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13. It is expected to draw fuel from a 4,520mAh battery which should support 67W fast-charging.

Information POCO F4 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO F4 5G is tipped to start at Rs. 26,999 in India and retail at Rs. 23,999, with the bank offers. The handset may make its debut in the country by the end of this month.