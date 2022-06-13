Technology

POCO F4 5G's key specifications revealed: Check expected price

POCO F4 5G's key specifications revealed: Check expected price

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 13, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

POCO F4 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi K40s. Representative image. (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

POCO is gearing up to launch the F4 5G in India and global markets. The company has now revealed that the phone will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The last few days have seen the brand being vocal about what we can expect from the handset. It was earlier seen on Geekbench with 8GB RAM as well.

Context Why does this story matter?

POCO's F-series is known for offering flagship-level hardware at an affordable price. From the details revealed by the company so far, the F4 5G won't be an exception.

It is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40s.

With the way POCO has been marketing the phone, it is clear that the company has great expectations from it.

Display The handset may feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

The POCO F4 5G is likely to feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular triple camera unit. The handset is expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information The smartphone is likely to flaunt a 64MP main camera

The POCO F4 5G is rumored to flaunt a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it may sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will have LiquidCool 2.0 heat-dissipating system

The POCO F4 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it is expected to boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and house a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The handset will also have LiquidCool 2.0 technology for heat management.

Information POCO F4 5G: Pricing and availability

POCO will reveal the official pricing and availability details of the F4 5G at the time of its launch. For reference, the Redmi K40s starts at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 21,000). In India, we expect the F4 5G to be priced under Rs. 30,000.