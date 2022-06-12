Technology

OnePlus 10 revealed in leaked renders: Check price and specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 12, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10 will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 (Photo credit: @HeyitsYogesh and @onsitego)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10 smartphone later this year. In the latest development, Onsitego has leaked the renders and specifications of the handset in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar. Design-wise, the phone will look a lot similar to the 10 Pro except for the full-width camera module. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 will sit between the 10 Pro and 10R. As far as the name is concerned, there are chances of the company changing it to 10T.

What is interesting is that the last-minute bump in the processor will make it more powerful than the high-end 10 Pro.

The handset will succeed the OnePlus 9 smartphone introduced last year.

Display The handset will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

OnePlus 10 will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a full-width triple camera unit with LED flash. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will not have the iconic OnePlus Alert Slider.

Information It will flaunt a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 10 will be equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Up front, it will sport a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals The device will have 150W fast-charging support

Earlier rumors had suggested that the OnePlus 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. However, according to new information, the handset will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 will be announced at the time of its launch. It is expected to make its debut in India sometime in July this year. Going by the rumored specifications, it may be priced around Rs. 50,000.