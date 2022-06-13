Technology

New WhatsApp features: Increased group limit to WhatsApp Pay cashback

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 13, 2022, 02:48 pm 3 min read

WhatsApp users can now add 512 members in a group (Photo credit: Reuters)

To ensure its competitive edge in the market, the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced several new features. It is now allowing users to add 512 members in a group, up from 256 permitted previously. Also, people will soon be able to edit sent messages. Separately, in India, select customers are getting Rs. 105 cashback on payments done via WhatsApp Pay.

Context Why does this story matter?

While the increased group limit for WhatsApp is certainly big news, it is still outclassed by its rival Telegram. The latter permits users to add two lakh participants in a group and unlimited members to a channel.

Meanwhile, the cashback offer by WhatsApp Pay in India is an attempt to attract users dependent on Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe for their transactions.

Earlier, WhatsApp users were permitted to add 256 people to a group. This number was not big enough for large teams as well as organizations. However, Meta has now increased the group limit of the messaging app to 512 participants, which is twice the previous limit. This limit is being rolled out for all users who have the latest stable version of the app.

Features The edit facility will be rolled out in WhatsApp beta

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would permit users to edit messages after sending them. Called 'Edit text messages,' the facility will be rolled out in a future version of WhatsApp beta for desktop, Android, and iOS. Similar features are already available on microblogging platforms like Discord, where typos and errors can be fixed, and updates to the content can be added.

Conditions The cashback deal is valid for a limited time period

In India, WhatsApp Pay is offering its users a cashback of Rs. 35 each for their next three payments (total Rs. 105). However, the cashback is independent of the amount paid. For example, even if a user sends Rs. 2 via WhatsApp Pay, a cashback of Rs. 35 will be given. Notably, this is a "limited time offer" meant only for "select customers."

Steps How to send money via WhatsApp Pay?

Select the contact, click on the payment option, enter the amount, add the bank account, and tap on "Get Started." Select the bank name and verify your mobile number. Once your bank is verified, add your account number and click on "Continue." Now, enter the amount, click on 'next,' tap on "Send Payment," and confirm the UPI PIN. The receiver will get the money.