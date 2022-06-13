Technology

Lenovo Legion R7000P and R9000P gaming laptops launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 13, 2022

Lenovo Legion R7000P runs on Windows 11 (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has released the Legion R7000P and R9000P as its latest gaming laptops in China. The devices are equipped with AMD Ryzen 6000H series of CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 3000 GPUs. The Legion R7000P and R9000P are available for pre-order starting at CNY 6,599 (nearly Rs. 76,600) and CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 98,650), respectively. They will go on sale from June 17 onward.

With an aim to take on growing competition from rivals such as HP, ASUS, and Dell, Lenovo is regularly updating its Legion line-up. Recently, we saw the arrival of Y7000P and Y9000P gaming laptops in China.

And now, the R7000P and R9000P models have arrived with the latest AMD CPUs and top-of-the-line NVIDIA GPUs to take on HP's Omen range and Dell's Alienware.

The Legion R7000P and R9000P feature a minimalist design with thin bezels, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a webcam housed on the top bezel. The laptops sport a 15.6-inch and 16.0-inch LCD display with a QHD+ (1440x2560 pixels) resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The R9000P also has support for 500-nits of peak brightness, HDR content, and DC Dimming.

The Legion R7000P packs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 7 6800H processors, paired with NVIDIA RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti GPUs. The R9000P is backed by Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, with NVIDIA RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs. The laptops are equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and pack an 80Wh battery with 135W fast-charging support.

The Legion R7000P is priced between CNY 6,599-7,299 (nearly Rs. 76,600-84,700). The Legion R9000P is available at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 98,650) and CNY 10,499 (approximately Rs. 1.22 lakh), respectively, for its two configurations. The laptops will be available for purchase starting June 17.