Technology

Realme V20 5G launched in China: Check price and specifications

Realme V20 5G launched in China: Check price and specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jun 13, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Realme V20 5G is not likely to be sold outside China (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has discreetly launched a new V-series handset in China dubbed the V20 5G. It is an offline-specific offering from the company. The phone was spotted on Chinese certification sites 3C and TENAA in May with the model number RMX3610. As for the highlights, the smartphone features an HD+ LCD display, a 13MP main camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme V20 5G is a solid option for those looking for a phone with 5G connectivity and entry-level specifications. Add to that, it has a modern look - somewhat similar to the iPhone 12.

Unfortunately for most, the chances of the phone being sold outside China are very slim. If at all it becomes available globally, it will be rebranded as a C-series handset.

Display The handset lacks a fingerprint sensor

The Realme V20 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. It does not have a fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports two vertically-placed sensors. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display. Dimensions-wise, the phone is 8.1mm thick and weighs 184g. It is offered in Star Blue and Ink Cloud Black color options.

Information The device has a 13MP main camera

The Realme V20 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP main shooter and a 0.3MP auxiliary sensor. Up front, it has a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme V20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots either Android 11- or Android 12-based Realme UI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme V20 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme V20 5G carries a price-tag of CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,600) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. In China, it can be purchased only from offline stores.