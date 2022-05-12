Technology

Motorola Edge 30 debuts in India at Rs. 28,000

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Motorola Edge 30 comes in two different shades (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has officially launched Edge 30 as the company's latest mid-ranger in India. It starts at Rs. 27,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and at all leading retail stores across India from May 19 onward. The smartphone boasts a 144Hz pOLED display, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, and a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Motorola Edge 30 is touted as the world's thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm.

In India, it is said to be the lightest smartphone in its segment at 155g and the first-ever to be powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

The handset packs some excellent hardware and the aggressive pricing will attract several buyers in the country.

Design and display The device sports a 144Hz pOLED display

The Motorola Edge 30 flaunts a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is 6.79mm in thickness and has an IP52-rated build quality. It comes in Meteor Gray and Aurora Green colors.

Information It features 32MP front-facing camera

The Motorola Edge 30 has triple cameras on the rear panel, including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals The phone boots Android 12 with MyUX

The Edge 30 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots the Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The handset packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and offers support for connectivity options like dual-SIMs, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What is the cost of Motorola Edge 30?

The Motorola Edge 30 costs Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models, respectively. It will go on sale starting May 19 at 12pm via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and all partner stores across the country.