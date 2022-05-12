Technology

Google Pixel Watch, Buds Pro truly-wireless earphones announced: Check features

Pixel Watch will be launched alongside Pixel 7 and 7 Pro (Photo credit: Google)

This year's Google I/O saw the company announcing the much-awaited Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro, alongside the Pixel 6a mid-ranger. For Pixel Watch, it was more of a tease than a full reveal. It will arrive later this fall. The Pixel Buds Pro, on the other hand, will be available for pre-order on July 21 and is priced at $199 (roughly Rs. 15,400).

Context Why does this story matter?

After countless rumors and leaked photos, we finally got a glimpse of the Pixel Watch - Google's first-ever smartwatch. From what we saw, Google seems to have a plan to make a statement in the fast-growing smartwatch industry.

The Pixel Buds Pro is Google's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro. Feature-wise, it looks toe-to-toe. We'll know more when they come face-to-face in the real world.

Design Pixel Watch has a circular design

Google Pixel Watch has a minimalist all-screen design with a circular dial and a "tactile" crown and side button for menu navigation and other functions. The smartwatch is made of stainless steel and has swappable bands. The wearable runs on an "improved" Wear OS featuring a revamped UI with better navigation and smart notifications. It will be available in LTE/5G and W-Fi-only models.

Features The wearable comes with FitBit integration

The company has not announced a whole lot of features of the Pixel Watch. However, we know that the wearable will have Google apps, including Google Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and Home. The most attractive feature of the watch is the FitBit integration, which will enable you to keep track of heart rate, sleep, and Active Zone minutes. It will also have Emergency SOS.

Design Pixel Buds Pro has sensors to measure ear canal pressure

Google Pixel Buds Pro has an in-ear design and an IPX4-rated built quality. The earbuds feature sensors that "measure the pressure in your ear canal so the earbuds can actively relieve it and stay comfortable." The company claims that its "Silent Seal" algorithms can make the earphones adapt to the ear. It will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Red color options.

Information The earphones come with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity

The Pixel Buds Pro has automatic optimization of audio frequency dubbed 'Volume EQ.' The earbuds can be connected to two devices simultaneously using Bluetooth multipoint. They also feature hands-free Google Assistant and provide seven hours of listening time with ANC on (11 hours without ANC).

Pocket-pinch Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro: Pricing and availability

Google is yet to announce details about the pricing and availability of the Pixel Watch. We, however, know that it will arrive alongside the Google Pixel 7 series this fall. Pixel Buds Pro is priced at $199 (around Rs. 15,400). It will be available for pre-booking on July 21 alongside the Pixel 6a. The earphones will be up for grabs from July 28.