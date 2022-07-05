Technology

Samsung S22 Ultra v/s Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Which is better?

Samsung S22 Ultra v/s Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 05, 2022, 02:59 pm 3 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra supports built-in S Pen for improved productivity

The year 2022 is all about high-end camera modules, flagship processors, and fast-charging technology. In February, Samsung had introduced its S22 line-up with the top-end S22 Ultra stealing all the thunder. But now, Xiaomi has thrown down the gauntlet with its all-new 12S Ultra which comes with a 120Hz display, LEICA-engineered camera system, and Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-line processor. Which one should you pick?

Design Which one has better looks?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi 12S Ultra have a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former offers slightly slimmer bezels and hence a marginally higher screen-to-body ratio (90.2% vs 89.3%) The S22 Ultra gets quad rear cameras, stylus support, and four basic and three online exclusive colorways, while its rival gets triple rear cameras and is offered in two shades.

Information Both the handsets have an IP68 protection

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xiaomi's 12S Ultra bear IP68 dust and water resistance. The former gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front as well as back, while the latter gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection only for the display.

Display Xiaomi 12S Ultra supports Dolby Vision

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 500ppi pixel density, 1,750-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ certification. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra packs a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, nearly 521ppi pixel density, 1,500-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras Samsung S22 Ultra boasts 10x optical zoom

The S22 Ultra has a 108MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary camera, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope shooter with 10x zoom, and 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The 12S Ultra packs a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) main camera, 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/4.1, OIS) periscope lens with 5x zoom. Up front, they have 40MP and 32MP cameras, respectively.

Internals Xiaomi 12S Ultra features latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The S22 Ultra rocks Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. The 12S Ultra features Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It packs a 4,860mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch What is the cost of these flagship smartphones?

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,09,999 for its base 12GB/256GB configuration and goes up to Rs. 1,34,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB/1TB model. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is currently limited to China. It costs CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 70,900) for its base 8GB/256GB variant and goes up to CNY 6,999 (around Rs. 82,700) for its top-tier 12GB/512GB model.

Information Verdict: Samsung S22 Ultra v/s Xiaomi 12S Ultra

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has a more advanced main camera with a massive 1.0-inch Sony sensor, faster charging capabilities, a superior processor, and bears a cheaper price tag than Samsung S22 Ultra. For the price, you cannot go wrong with the 12S Ultra.