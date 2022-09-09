Technology

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion, Neo smartphones announced: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 09, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

The Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion are rebranded versions of the Moto X30 Pro and S30 Pro, respectively

Motorola has announced its latest Edge 30 series of smartphones in the global markets, including the Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion, and Neo. The top-tier Edge 30 Ultra boasts a 144Hz OLED display, 200MP main camera, 60MP front camera, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 125W fast-charging. The Fusion and Neo models will cater to the upper mid-range and mid-budget customers, respectively.

Smartphone #1 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra offers a centrally-aligned punch-hole, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,250-nits peak brightness, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's triple rear cameras include a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main shooter, a 50MP (f/2.2) 117-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it sports a 60MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Smartphone #2 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion bears a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit OLED display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs triple cameras on the rear including a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, 13MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter with an LED flash. Up front, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) camera with auto focus.

Smartphone #3 Motorola Edge 30 Neo

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportionate bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device features a 6.28-inch (1080x2400 pixels) Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the phone, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,020mAh battery with 68W fast-charging and 5W wireless charging.

On the rear, the Motorola Edge 30 Neo has triple cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, a 13MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, with an LED flash. On the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Pocket-pinch Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Fusion, Neo: Pricing

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes in Starlight White and Interstellar Black colors. It is priced at €900 (nearly Rs. 72,000). The Fusion is offered in Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue shades. It costs €600 (around Rs. 48,000). The Neo model gets Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, and Ice Palace trims. It is priced at €370 (roughly Rs. 29,650).

Availability Ultra and Fusion models may launch in India soon

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion are now available in Argentina, Brazil, and Europe. They will roll out in selected markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks. Their India launch is expected soon. The Neo model will be available in Europe in the coming days and roll out to Latin American markets in the coming weeks.