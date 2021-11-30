This will be the first phone with upcoming Snapdragon processor

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 08:55 pm

Moto Edge X30 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor

Motorola is working on a new Edge X30 (aka Edge 30 Ultra) smartphone. Lenovo China's General Manager Chen Jin has shared a Weibo post, which suggests a new flagship is on its way. Interestingly, the Weibo teaser was posted from a Moto Edge X30, confirming the phone's moniker. Jin's post also hints the handset will be the first model with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

If the leak does stand true, the Moto Edge X30 will be the first phone to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, which has not launched as yet. The processor is also said to fuel the Realme GT 2 Pro and Xiaomi 12X, among others. The teased features of Moto Edge X30 include double-sided Gorilla Glass protection and a powerful core.

Design and display

The phone will boast a 144Hz Full-HD+ display

The Moto Edge X30 should feature a centrally-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have an oval-shaped camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will boast a 60MP front camera

The Moto Edge X30 will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP periscope sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there could be a 60MP selfie snapper.

Internals

A 5,000mAh battery is expected

The Moto Edge X30 will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It would run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto Edge X30: Pricing and availability

Motorola is expected to launch its Edge X30 smartphone next month. It will likely carry a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000. However, the official pricing and availability information will be revealed at the time of launch.