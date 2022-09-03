Technology

Upcoming smartphones in September: From iPhone 14 to POCO M5

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 03, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

Some of the offerings from entry-level to top-tier segment

September is always an exciting month for tech enthusiasts because we get to see the latest iPhones from Apple. But over the past few years, other manufacturers have also started announcing new smartphones, especially in India, to attract buyers looking to shop during the festive season. Here are all the upcoming launches from brands such as Apple, ASUS, Motorola, and Xiaomi.

Launch #1 POCO M5 series: To be launched on September 5

POCO is all set to debut its M5 series, including the M5s and M5. The latter is also arriving in India on the same date. The devices will bear a punch-hole cut-out and a waterdrop notch, respectively. The M5s will offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The M5 model will sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information The handsets will offer support for 33W fast-charging

The POCO M5s will pack a 64MP quad rear camera setup, whereas the M5 model will feature a triple camera arrangement. The devices will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and G99 processors, respectively. They will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Launch #2 Redmi Prime 11 series: Launching in India on September 6

The Redmi Prime 11 series will include a 4G and 5G model. The devices will bear a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The 4G model is said to be a rebranded version of the POCO M5. The 5G model may get a 6.58-inch LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information The smartphones will feature a 50MP primary camera

The Redmi Prime 11 4G will get a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main camera, accompanied by two secondary lenses. The 5G counterpart will offer dual rear cameras including a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

Launch #3 iPhone 14 series: To debut on September 7

Apple's upcoming iPhone series will include iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max models. The non-Pro models will retain the wide notch for Face ID and get a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display, respectively. The Pro variants are touted to get a pill-and-hole cut-out. They will bear a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED screen, respectively, with 120Hz refresh rate.

Information Pro models will get an A16 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will pack dual rear cameras, A15 Bionic chipset, and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Pro variants will boast a 48MP triple rear camera arrangement, all-new A16 Bionic processor, and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. All models will support 30W fast-charging.

Launch #4 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Launching in India on September 8

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a rebranded Moto X 30 Pro, with a centrally-aligned punch-hole and an under-display fingerprint scanner. It will flaunt a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The device will house Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 4,610mAh battery with 125W fast-charging. It may get up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Information It will boast a 200MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's rear camera setup will include a 200MP (f/1.95, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 117-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it will feature a 60MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Launch #5 ASUS ROG Phone 6D series: To debut on September 19

ASUS will unveil the ROG Phone 6D series, including the vanilla 6D and 6D Ultimate on September 19. The handsets will be similar to the recently unveiled Phone 6 and 6 Pro in terms of design and specifications but they will differ in memory/storage configurations. The upcoming phones will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.