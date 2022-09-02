Technology

Amazfit announces GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 02, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 measure 10.6mm and 9.9mm in thickness, respectively

Amazfit has announced its latest smartwatches, called the GTR 4 and GTS 4, at the IFA tech event. The wearables succeed last year's models, and include enhanced GPS positioning, 150+ sports modes, Bluetooth calling, standalone music playback, and more. The smartwatches are now available in the US for $200 (nearly Rs. 16,000) each. They will begin rolling out to other regions starting mid-September.

Design and display The smartwatches flaunt an AMOLED display

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 bear a 5ATM water-resistant body with circular and squircle dials, respectively. On the right side, both have a physical crown. The former also bears a push button. The GTR 4 gets a 1.43-inch (466x466 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with a 326ppi pixel density. The GTS 4 sports a 1.75-inch (390x450 pixels) AMOLED touch display, with a 341ppi pixel density.

Internals The wearables boot Zepp OS 2.0

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are equipped with a BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor for blood oxygen detection and heart rate as well as stress tracking. The watches boot Zepp OS 2.0 and pack 2.3GB of storage. The GTR 4 houses a 475mAh battery, promising 14 days of battery life while the GTS 4 gets a 300mAh battery good for eight days.

Information They offer Bluetooth 5.0 LE connectivity

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 feature dual-band GPS antenna technology for precise positioning. The watches offer support for Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, and six satellite positioning systems. They include a built-in microphone and voice assistant as well.

Features The devices are equipped with 150+ sports modes

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 offer more than 150 sports modes and 15 strength training exercises. They are also equipped with several third-party apps like GoPro, Home Connect, and Adidas Running. The GTR 4 weighs 34g, while the GTS 4 is relatively lighter at 27g. The wearables feature multiple sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, and ambient light sensor.

Information Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4: Pricing and availability

Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 cost $200 (around Rs. 16,000) each in the US. The GTR 4 comes in Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather, and Racetrack Gray shades. The GTS 4 comes in Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown, and Rosebud Pink color options.