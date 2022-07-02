Technology

Top 5 smartwatches in India under Rs. 10,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 02, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Top 5 smartwatches in India under Rs. 10,000. Representative image (Photo credit: Gizmochina)

A smartwatch is beneficial in several ways - from fitness tracking and monitoring health vitals to answering phone calls and managing notifications on the move. After all, it is a small computer strapped around your wrist. So, if you are in the market for a wearable but don't want to spend a lot of money, these picks should interest you.

Smartwatch #1 Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha: Priced at Rs. 5,999

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha smartwatch is an excellent choice if you want a sleek wearable with Bluetooth calling and Amazon Alexa support. It can storage 80+ songs, offers 100+ sports modes, and supports Noise Health Suite. The wearable comes with a 1.69-inch display with 500-nits of peak brightness, 5 ATM water resistance, multiple watch faces, and cloud-based widgets for your convenience.

Smartwatch #2 Huawei Watch Fit: Priced at Rs. 6,990

Another value-for-money deal is the Huawei Watch Fit. The wearable sports a rectangular, always-on display with curved sides and 5ATM water resistance. It features a 1.64-inch vibrant AMOLED screen with multiple watch faces. The smartwatch is equipped with built-in GPS, 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, 86 workout modes, 11 professional sports modes, and more. It delivers 10 days of battery life on typical use.

Smartwatch #3 Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE: Priced at Rs. 6,999

Next is the Fire-Boltt INVINCIBLE which features a 1.39-inch, circular always-on display. It offers support for Bluetooth calling and has a built-in microphone, speakers, and a dial pad. The wearable comes with 8GB of storage and hundreds of watch faces. It also offers TWS pairing, on-watch music controls, multiple fitness features as well as health-related tracking.

Smartwatch #4 Titan Smart: Priced at Rs. 8,995

The Titan Smart sports a sleek aluminium body build with a rounded case. It packs a 1.32-inch touch display and 5ATM water resistance. The wearable offers a host of fitness-related features as well as sleep and stress monitoring. It is equipped with 14+ sports modes, Alexa support, and a battery that can last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Smartwatch #5 Amazfit Zepp E: Priced at Rs. 8,999

This Amazfit Zepp E flaunts an ultra-slim metal body with 3D curved bezels. It comes in round and square always-on display options. It has a 1.28-inch (round) or 1.65-inch (square) AMOLED screen with 5ATM water resistance. The wearable offers seven days of battery life. It provides multiple health and fitness features, 11 sports modes, and Health Assessment System with Amazfit algorithms.