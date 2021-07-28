Prior to launch, Huawei P50 Pro 4G's full specifications leaked

Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 03:13 pm

Huawei is all set to launch the P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ smartphones in China tomorrow i.e. July 29, in both 4G and 5G versions. Now, MySmartPrice has leaked the entire specifications of the P50 Pro 4G model. According to the report, the device will come with a 120Hz OLED display, quad rear cameras, a Kirin 9000 chipset, and a 4,360mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will support high-frequency Pulse Width Modulation dimming

The Huawei P50 Pro 4G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a quad camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1228x2700 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1,440Hz high-frequency Pulse Width Modulation dimming technology.

Cameras

It will sport a 40MP monochrome sensor

The Huawei P50 Pro 4G will have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 40MP (f/1.6) monochrome sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/3.5) telephoto snapper with 3.5x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, and OIS support. For selfies and video calling, the device will have a 13MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will offer 50W wireless fast-charging support

The Huawei P50 Pro 4G will draw power from a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage via 'Nano Memory Card.' It should run on HarmonyOS 2 and pack a 4,360mAh battery with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The handset will also offer stereo speakers, a Type-C port, and other connectivity options.

Information

Huawei P50 Pro 4G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Huawei P50 Pro 4G smartphone will be announced at the launch event tomorrow i.e. July 29. However, considering the leaked specifications, it might cost around Rs. 50,000.