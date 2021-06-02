Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2, MatePad Pro and Watch 3 series
Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced a range of new products at its HarmonyOS event. Alongside the all-new HarmonyOS 2 operating system, the company has introduced the MatePad Pro (12.6-inch) tablet, Watch 3 series, and also refreshed the MatePad Pro (10.8-inch) with the latest software. Huawei has even announced its plan to upgrade over 100 existing devices with HarmonyOS 2. Here are more details.
HarmonyOS 2 has a unified design and visual language
Huawei's latest HarmonyOS 2 can power all the devices ranging from smartphones to watches as well as IoT devices. The OS introduces a refreshed UI and control panel, new widgets and Universal card function, one-tap smart home device controls, and a Task Center for transferring workflow from one device to another. It also boasts of low battery consumption along with improved security and privacy.
The Huawei MatePad Pro has a 12.6-inch OLED screen
The Huawei MatePad Pro features a slim design with narrow bezels and supports second-generation M-Pencil stylus. It has a 13MP triple camera unit with 3D depth-sensing function and an 8MP front camera. The tablet sports a 12.6-inch OLED display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and DC Dimming technology. It is offered in Silver frost, Matte Gray, Olive Green color options.
Watch the MatePad Pro in action
Introducing the #HUAWEIMatePadPro
All new powered by #HarmonyOS, designed for you to #LiveSmartWithHuawei.
Find out more: https://t.co/FMd5JQOr4p pic.twitter.com/zhSnZQJU9R
The tablet draws power from a Kirin 9000 series processor
Huawei MatePad Pro's 5G and Wi-Fi-only variants are powered by a Kirin 9000 and 9000E processor, respectively, paired with 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on HarmonyOS 2 and packs a 10,050mAh battery. The tablet also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a Type-C port, and multi-screen collaboration. It is equipped with four microphones and eight speakers.
Everything to know about the Huawei Watch 3 series
The Huawei Watch 3 features a circular dial with slim bezels, a stainless steel body, and a 3D rotating crown on the side for navigation. The standard model bears a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1,000-nits of brightness and a 3-day battery life. The Pro variant has a titanium body and scratch-resistant sapphire glass. It offers a 5-day battery life and dual-band GPS connectivity.
Both the models can measure skin temperature
The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro come with a range of features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, over 100 workout modes, stress and sleep tracking, and skin temperature monitoring. They have a built-in voice assistant, e-SIM connectivity, and remote camera shutter control function.
How much do they cost?
The Huawei MatePad Pro (12.6-inch) starts at CNY 4,999 (Rs. 57,000) for the Wi-Fi-only/128GB storage model and goes up to CNY 7,999 (Rs. 91,500) for the 5G/256GB variant. It will go on sale starting June 10. The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro start at CNY 2,599 (Rs. 29,700) and CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,700), respectively. The smartwatches will be available from June 11 onwards.