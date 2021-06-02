Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2, MatePad Pro and Watch 3 series

Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced a range of new products at its HarmonyOS event. Alongside the all-new HarmonyOS 2 operating system, the company has introduced the MatePad Pro (12.6-inch) tablet, Watch 3 series, and also refreshed the MatePad Pro (10.8-inch) with the latest software. Huawei has even announced its plan to upgrade over 100 existing devices with HarmonyOS 2. Here are more details.

New version

HarmonyOS 2 has a unified design and visual language

Huawei's latest HarmonyOS 2 can power all the devices ranging from smartphones to watches as well as IoT devices. The OS introduces a refreshed UI and control panel, new widgets and Universal card function, one-tap smart home device controls, and a Task Center for transferring workflow from one device to another. It also boasts of low battery consumption along with improved security and privacy.

Design and display

The Huawei MatePad Pro has a 12.6-inch OLED screen

The Huawei MatePad Pro features a slim design with narrow bezels and supports second-generation M-Pencil stylus. It has a 13MP triple camera unit with 3D depth-sensing function and an 8MP front camera. The tablet sports a 12.6-inch OLED display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and DC Dimming technology. It is offered in Silver frost, Matte Gray, Olive Green color options.

Internals

The tablet draws power from a Kirin 9000 series processor

Huawei MatePad Pro's 5G and Wi-Fi-only variants are powered by a Kirin 9000 and 9000E processor, respectively, paired with 128GB/256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on HarmonyOS 2 and packs a 10,050mAh battery. The tablet also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a Type-C port, and multi-screen collaboration. It is equipped with four microphones and eight speakers.

Wearable

Everything to know about the Huawei Watch 3 series

The Huawei Watch 3 features a circular dial with slim bezels, a stainless steel body, and a 3D rotating crown on the side for navigation. The standard model bears a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1,000-nits of brightness and a 3-day battery life. The Pro variant has a titanium body and scratch-resistant sapphire glass. It offers a 5-day battery life and dual-band GPS connectivity.

Information

Both the models can measure skin temperature

The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro come with a range of features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, over 100 workout modes, stress and sleep tracking, and skin temperature monitoring. They have a built-in voice assistant, e-SIM connectivity, and remote camera shutter control function.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Huawei MatePad Pro (12.6-inch) starts at CNY 4,999 (Rs. 57,000) for the Wi-Fi-only/128GB storage model and goes up to CNY 7,999 (Rs. 91,500) for the 5G/256GB variant. It will go on sale starting June 10. The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro start at CNY 2,599 (Rs. 29,700) and CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,700), respectively. The smartwatches will be available from June 11 onwards.