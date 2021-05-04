#DealOfTheDay: LG WING is available with Rs. 50,000 off

If you are planning to buy a premium and novel smartphone without denting your wallet, then this deal is for you.

Flipkart is offering a whopping Rs. 50,001 discount on the high-end LG WING smartphone along with the one-year warranty.

To sweeten the deal, you can also get a 10% discount via HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions.

LG WING (8GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs. 80,000) along with a 10% discount on transactions via HDFC bank cards.

Additionally, you can also get up to Rs. 15,300 off by exchanging an old smartphone.

Although LG has announced the closure of its smartphone business, it will continue to provide five years of service and three years of software support.

The phone offers a unique dual-screen form factor

The LG WING features a unique swiveling mechanism, wherein the external main screen rotates 90-degrees horizontally to reveal a smaller secondary display.

The handset sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED main screen along with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

The 3.9-inch secondary display has a Full-HD+ (1080x1240 pixels) OLED panel and can work as a virtual joystick as well as a media controller.

It boasts of a 12MP gimbal motion sensor

The LG WING bears a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/1.9) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) gimbal motion camera. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/1.9) pop-up snapper.

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 765G chipset

The LG WING draws power from a Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Android 10 (upgradeable up to Android 13) and packs a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The device also offers support for LG 3D Sound Engine, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.