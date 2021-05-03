Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale: Best smartphones under Rs. 25,000

Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Big Saving Days' sale in India with attractive deals and offers on best selling smartphones.

Under the sale, which will end on May 7, the e-commerce giant is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 with HDFC bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and smartphone exchange schemes.

Here are the top deals on handsets under Rs. 25,000.

Phone #1

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999).

It has a punch-hole design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display.

The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It comes with a quad rear camera module

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Phone #2

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro is available at Rs. 16,999, which is Rs. 7,000 less than its MRP.

It has an IP53-rated build quality, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 860 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information

There is a 20MP selfie camera

The POCO X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Phone #3

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 can be bought at Rs. 17,999 as against its maximum retail price of Rs. 29,999.

It features a punch-hole design with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen.

The handset runs on an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information

It sports a 64MP quad rear camera unit

The Samsung Galaxy F62 offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #4

OPPO F19 Pro

OPPO F19 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 21,490 as against its maximum retail price of Rs. 23,990.

It has a punch-hole design and a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,310mAh battery.

Information

It gets a 16MP selfie camera

OPPO F19 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement, which includes a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.