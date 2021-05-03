Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' sale: Best smartphones under Rs. 25,000
Flipkart has kicked-off its 'Big Saving Days' sale in India with attractive deals and offers on best selling smartphones.
Under the sale, which will end on May 7, the e-commerce giant is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 1,000 with HDFC bank cards, no-cost EMI options, and smartphone exchange schemes.
Here are the top deals on handsets under Rs. 25,000.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 12,999 (MRP: Rs. 16,999).
It has a punch-hole design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display.
The handset is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
It comes with a quad rear camera module
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.
POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro is available at Rs. 16,999, which is Rs. 7,000 less than its MRP.
It has an IP53-rated build quality, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 120Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 860 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
There is a 20MP selfie camera
The POCO X3 Pro packs a quad rear camera unit including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
Samsung Galaxy F62
The Samsung Galaxy F62 can be bought at Rs. 17,999 as against its maximum retail price of Rs. 29,999.
It features a punch-hole design with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen.
The handset runs on an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
It sports a 64MP quad rear camera unit
The Samsung Galaxy F62 offers a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
OPPO F19 Pro
OPPO F19 Pro is up for grabs at Rs. 21,490 as against its maximum retail price of Rs. 23,990.
It has a punch-hole design and a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner.
The smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,310mAh battery.
It gets a 16MP selfie camera
OPPO F19 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement, which includes a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.