Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ users report S Pen connectivity issues

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 04, 2021, 08:17 pm

Several users of the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ are reporting issues related to the S Pen's connectivity and working.

As per the reports, users are facing a disconnection error after taking out the S Pen out from its designated slot. Due to this issue, they are unable to use Air Actions to control the phone's camera, volume, and other media apps.

Information

As per some complaints, the issue persists since last year

Some Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ users allegedly started facing the S Pen issues after updating their smartphones to either the March 2021 or April 2021 Android security patch.

However, some users claim that this problem has been bugging them since last year after the September 2020 update.

Samsung is yet to acknowledge the issue.

Design and display

They flaunt a Dynamic AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a built-in S Pen. They also boast of an IP68-rated build quality.

The vanilla model has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen, whereas the Note10+ bears a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen.

Cameras

They have a 10MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Note10 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto shooter.

The Note10+ offers a similar camera module but with an additional ToF 3D depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, the duo packs a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The Note10+ offers 45W fast-charging support

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ draw power from an Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 chipset.

The former packs a 3,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the latter houses a 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

The duo comes loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They are upgradeable to Android 11-based One UI 3.1.