-
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets latest April 2021 security patchLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 12:10 am
-
Samsung has started releasing a new software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite model in Europe.
The full changelog of the firmware is not available as of now but it does bump up the Android security patch on the device to April 2021.
To recall, the handset had received the One UI 3.1 update last month with March 2021 security patch.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The new software for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite carries version number G770FXXS4EUC1. It is currently seeding in Spain via over-the-air (OTA) method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.
-
Design and display
The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED+ display
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, Galaxy S10 Lite sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup.
The smartphone bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support.
It is offered in Prism White, Prism Blue, and Prism Black color options.
-
Information
It features a 48MP primary camera
-
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 855 processor
-
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.