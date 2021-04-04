Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 12:10 am

Samsung has started releasing a new software update for the Galaxy S10 Lite model in Europe. The full changelog of the firmware is not available as of now but it does bump up the Android security patch on the device to April 2021. To recall, the handset had received the One UI 3.1 update last month with March 2021 security patch. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite carries version number G770FXXS4EUC1. It is currently seeding in Spain via over-the-air (OTA) method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, Galaxy S10 Lite sports a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Prism White, Prism Blue, and Prism Black color options.

Information It features a 48MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 855 processor