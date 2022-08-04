Technology

Best fitness trackers and smartwatches for elderly people

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 04, 2022

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are useful for monitoring health activities and receiving medical alerts. They can track everything from a sudden fall to blood oxygen saturation. And these features are reasons enough why elderly people should get a good fitness band or smartwatch. Here, we have handpicked some of the best options you can try for yourself, your parents, and grandparents.

Product #1 Amazfit GTS 3: Priced at Rs. 12,999

The Amazfit GTS 3 bears a rectangular 1.75-inch display with 5ATM water resistance. The device has BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor and features blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) and 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The wearable boots Zepp OS and supports hands-free voice assistance, Bluetooth 5.1 as well as GPS. It houses a 250mAh battery that provides up to 12 days of backup with typical use.

Product #2 Fitbit Charge 5: Priced at Rs. 13,999

The Fitbit Charge 5 bears a vibrant, Always-on color display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 5ATM water resistance. It houses a 3-axis accelerometer and a vibration motor, along with multipurpose electrical sensors for stress management, sleep tracking, and 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. The device has up to seven days of battery backup. Connectivity options include GPS, NFC, and Bluetooth LE.

Product #3 Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 14,348

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 comes in 44mm and 40mm case sizes with 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch AMOLED displays, respectively, with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ protection, IP68 water resistance, and MIL-STD-810G certification. The wearable boots Wear OS. It is powered by an Exynos W920 chipset, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of Internal storage. The 44mm and 40mm models house 361mAh and 247mAh batteries, respectively.

Information It provides body composition analysis (BIA measurement)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 features body composition analysis thanks to its built-in BioActive sensor. It also provides real-time ECG, blood pressure monitoring, SpO2 detection, and a sleep tracker, among other health tracking features.

Product #4 Garmin Forerunner 245: Priced at Rs. 24,990

The Garmin Forerunner 245 has a 1.2-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 5 ATM water resistance. It has up to seven days of battery life and supports GPS, compass, Bluetooth, and more. The wearable comes with a range of activity tracking features including step count, calorie measurement, and workouts. It is equipped with stress and heart rate monitoring sensors.

Product #5 Apple Watch SE: Priced at Rs. 29,999

The Apple Watch SE comes in 40mm and 44mm case options with an Always-on Retina display. There's a digital crown on the right. It supports Fall Detection, compass, noise measurement, SpO2 and sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring. The wearable also comes with a range of workout modes. It is powered by an S5 processor and packs 32GB of onboard storage.