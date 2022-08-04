Technology

5G v/s 4G: How are the two networks different?

The fifth generation of mobile networks or 5G is a radical transformation of cellular technology. It is much faster than its predecessor, 4G, and also offers better bandwidth and lower latency. Cellular infrastructure is upgraded almost every decade, and 4G is slowly being replaced by 5G across the world. So how are the two technologies different? Let us find out.

Difference #1 5G has a lower latency

Latency denotes the time it takes for a packet of information to travel between two points. No matter how fast the connection is, data transfer will always be delayed to some extent. In the case of 4G, latency is between 60ms to 98ms, while 5G promises a low latency of less than 5ms. Lower the latency, the faster the download speed.

Information 5G is not solely dependant on cell towers for transmission

The 4G and 5G have different base stations for transmitting signals. While 4G signals are transmitted solely from cell towers, high-band 5G signals are sent out from small boxes across various locations. Cell towers are still needed for lower frequency 5G spectrum.

Difference #3 4G is 100 times slower

The 5G also promises a much higher speed compared to 4G. The 4G network promises a top speed of around 100Mbps, but out in the real world, the figure stands at around 35Mbps. The 5G is touted to be 100 times faster than the 4G, with a top speed of roughly 20Gbps, and real-world speeds ranging between 50Mbps and 3Gbps, depending on the connection.

Information 5G's call density will be higher than its predecessor

Experts claim that 5G will offer more cell density and better network capacity so that more users and connected devices will be supported. The 4G also promised such lofty goals but they never came to fruition.