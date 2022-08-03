OnePlus 10T launched in India at Rs. 50,000: Check specifications
OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the 10T, in India. The device boasts top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. It features a high refresh rate AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. The handset is now available for pre-bookings via the brand's official website and Amazon starting at Rs. 49,999.
- OnePlus's performance-oriented T-line-up is now led by the 10T, the brand's first device with Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC.
- The handset packs several new-age features but lacks two fan-favorite aspects - the Alert Slider and Hasselblad-engineered camera setup.
- If OnePlus receives a positive response for these modifications, the changes are likely to become permanent.
- The device could be introduced in China as "Ace Pro."
The OnePlus 10T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a 10 Pro-like camera layout. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 394ppi pixel density, and 960-nits of peak brightness. It gets 360Hz (hardware), 720Hz (software), and 1,000Hz (instant) touch response rates.
The OnePlus 10T's rear camera arrangement is headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main snapper with OIS, along with an 8MP (119.9-degree) ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it gets a 16MP selfie snapper.
OnePlus 10T packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. Under the hood, it packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging. It also features AI System Booster 2.1 for enhancing performance and HyperBoost Gaming Engine with GPA Frame Stabilizer 3.0 for gaming optimization.
For connectivity, the OnePlus 10T offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. It has a 360-degree antenna layout with 15-antenna closed-loop system and "SmartLink" feature for stable connectivity.
The OnePlus 10T costs Rs. 49,999, Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 55,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The device can now be pre-reserved via the brand's official website and Amazon, in Jade Green and Moonstone Black trims. Open sale beings on August 6.