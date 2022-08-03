Technology

OnePlus 10T launched in India at Rs. 50,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 03, 2022, 09:22 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10T houses a 3D Cooling System 2.0 for enhanced heat dissipation (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the 10T, in India. The device boasts top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM. It features a high refresh rate AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. The handset is now available for pre-bookings via the brand's official website and Amazon starting at Rs. 49,999.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus's performance-oriented T-line-up is now led by the 10T, the brand's first device with Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC.

The handset packs several new-age features but lacks two fan-favorite aspects - the Alert Slider and Hasselblad-engineered camera setup.

If OnePlus receives a positive response for these modifications, the changes are likely to become permanent.

The device could be introduced in China as "Ace Pro."

Design and display It has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a 10 Pro-like camera layout. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 394ppi pixel density, and 960-nits of peak brightness. It gets 360Hz (hardware), 720Hz (software), and 1,000Hz (instant) touch response rates.

Information A 16MP front-facing camera is on offer

The OnePlus 10T's rear camera arrangement is headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX766 main snapper with OIS, along with an 8MP (119.9-degree) ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it gets a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the device

OnePlus 10T packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. Under the hood, it packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging. It also features AI System Booster 2.1 for enhancing performance and HyperBoost Gaming Engine with GPA Frame Stabilizer 3.0 for gaming optimization.

Information It has a 360-degree antenna layout

For connectivity, the OnePlus 10T offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port. It has a 360-degree antenna layout with 15-antenna closed-loop system and "SmartLink" feature for stable connectivity.

Information OnePlus 10T: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10T costs Rs. 49,999, Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 55,999 for its 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB configurations, respectively. The device can now be pre-reserved via the brand's official website and Amazon, in Jade Green and Moonstone Black trims. Open sale beings on August 6.