OnePlus 10T will not have Alert Slider: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 26, 2022, 06:15 pm 4 min read

OnePlus 10T will not have Alert Slider and Hasselblad camera (Photo credit: OnePlus)

It's official, folks - the OnePlus 10T will be the company's first global flagship without the signature Alert Slider. But why the change? The brand has posted a detailed thread on the OnePlus Community forum explaining the same. According to the company, "high wattage charge, a large battery capacity, and better signal" are the reasons why it ditched the Alert Slider.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the OnePlus 3T, the company's T-branded devices have been more performance-oriented than anything. OnePlus has decided to keep up the tradition with the OnePlus 10T as well.

However, the performance enhancements have come at the cost of two fan-favorite features - the Alert Slider and the Hasselblad camera system.

Depending on the reception the phone receives, these changes could become permanent.

Super-fast charging OnePlus 10T will have two charging pumps

We've heard rumors that the OnePlus 10T will have 150W charging support. The company has not confirmed this but it did say that the phone will have "super-fast charging." For that, it will need two charging pumps. The 10 Pro has 80W charging and a single pump. As per OnePlus, the two pumps limit the space inside the device to have the Alert Slider.

Battery Big battery and Alert Slider won't go hand in hand

Super-fast charging without a large battery is a buzzkill. OnePlus agrees. As per the company, the maximum battery capacity they could have put inside the OnePlus 10T without increasing the thickness while keeping the Alert Slider would have been 4,500mAh. Therefore, to pack a bigger battery, it decided to let go of the famed slider. Rumors are that we could see a 4,800mAh battery.

Antenna The device will get 15 antennas to improve signal

With the OnePlus 10T, the company claims that it has gone for a full-fledged performance improvement. It says that the flagship handset will have 15 antennas around the body to improve the network signal while holding it horizontally. Where do you think the space for 15 antennas comes from? Well, OnePlus says that getting rid of the Alert Slider solved that problem.

Motherboard Alert Slider takes up 30 mm2 of the motherboard

You might be wondering how can removing something as small as the Alert Slider help the company add more performance improvements to the phone? As per the company, despite being small, the Slider takes up 30 mm2 of the motherboard area. Removing it while increasing the layout utilization of the OnePlus 10T's motherboard to 78% helped the brand relieve space inside.

Camera The company has let go of Hasselblad camera as well

It is not just the Alert Slider that OnePlus is bidding adieu with the OnePlus 10T, but also the Hasselblad camera module. About the camera, chief designer Hope Liu said that the company "wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device's chosen price point." It seems that compromise was necessary to keep the prices in check.

Display and camera The handset will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen

OnePlus 10T will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. The device will pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO 2.0 technology, and HDR10+ support. The device will be equipped with a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP/16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Up front, a 16MP shooter is expected.

Internals It will be backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The OnePlus 10T will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The 16GB variant will not be available in India. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 13 and may house a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 10T: Pricing and availability

Fresh leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10T may start at around Rs. 50,000 in India. It will be introduced on August 3 and will be up for grabs via Amazon. The device will be offered in Moonstone Black and Jade Green color options.