OnePlus 10T to launch by August 1: Check expected prices

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 07, 2022, 07:23 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10T will be the first phone from the company with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @Smartprix)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10T in the coming weeks. In the latest development, Pricebaba has revealed that the phone will be announced in India between July 25 and August 1. As per the report, it will be up for grabs in the first week of August exclusively via Amazon. The Moonstone Black variant will come with 16GB of RAM.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is set to expand its flagship 10-series with the introduction of the 10T. The company has recently come under fire for the hefty pricing of its premium smartphones.

Therefore, the pertinent question is whether the 10T will be a "flagship killer" or another overly priced handset.

Either way, the anticipation is high as the phone has recorded impressive numbers on AnTuTu benchmark.

Display The smartphone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10T will have a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera island. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology. It will be offered in at least a Moonstone Black color option.

Information The device may boast a 32MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 10T will flaunt a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP or 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Up front, it could have a 16MP or 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals It may pack a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging

The OnePlus 10T will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and is expected to house a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Information OnePlus 10T: Pricing

Previous leaks had suggested that the OnePlus 10T will be priced between CNY 3,000-4,000 (around Rs. 35,400-47,200). However, an Amazon UK leak has revealed that the 8GB/128GB variant will carry a price-tag of £799 (roughly Rs. 76,000).